Ayushmann Khurrana to play ‘Doctor G’ in his next

After two successful collaborations on Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018), Ayushmann Khurrana and Junglee Pictures are teaming up for a new film titled Doctor G. To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is a campus comedy-drama where the main protagonist will be a doctor.

The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat, who is a doctor-turned-writer and has drawn inspiration from his medical college life experiences. Talking about the film, Ayushmann says, “Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh.

It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I’m excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts.”

Anubhuti Kashyap has directed the mini-series Afsos (on Amazon Prime Video) and several short films. Talking about her debut feature, Anubhuti shares, “I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets.

I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile & talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger & the family audiences equally.”

Amrita Pandey, CEO, Junglee Pictures, adds, “The creative development team at Junglee along with the writers Sumit, Vishal, Saurabh and Anubhuti have developed a high concept and superbly entertaining script.”