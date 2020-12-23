Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna to feature in 'Mission Manju'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in for period espionage thriller "Mission Majnu", the makers announced on Wednesday.

Inspired by real events, the film marks the Hindi film debut of South star Mandanna, best known for Kannada film "Anjani Putra" and Telugu title "Geetha Govindam".

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala, known for films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "The Sky is Pink", has collaborated with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta to produce "Mission Manju".

Set in the 1970s, the film follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations, the official synopsis read.

Screwvala, who is backed the film via his RSVP Movies, said "Mission Majnu" aims to is an homage to the sacrifices and efforts of unsung heroes.

"There are thousands of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations.

Their work often goes unnoticed and 'Mission Majnu' is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront," the producer said in a statement.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, the thriller also marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Mehta, producer at Guilty By Association, said she along with Butala researched on this operation for more than three years and worked closely with writers to bring out this untold story.

Butala, whose previous productions include "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Kesari", said the film is a moving tale of patriotism and valour.

Malhotra, known for films like "Student of the Year", "Ek Villain", and "Hasee Toh Phasee", will be seen as a RAW agent, who leads the mission.

"I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone," he said.

Mandanna said she chose "Mission Majnu" as her Bollywood debut as she connected with its story.

"I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences. I am grateful to the makers for offering me 'Mission Majnu' which is written beautifully," she said. The film will go on floors in February.