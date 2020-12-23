STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna to feature in 'Mission Manju'

Inspired by real events, the film marks the Hindi film debut of South star Mandanna, best known for Kannada film "Anjani Putra" and Telugu title "Geetha Govindam".

Published: 23rd December 2020 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Mandanna

Actress Rashmika Mandanna

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna have been roped in for period espionage thriller "Mission Majnu", the makers announced on Wednesday.

Inspired by real events, the film marks the Hindi film debut of South star Mandanna, best known for Kannada film "Anjani Putra" and Telugu title "Geetha Govindam".

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala, known for films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "The Sky is Pink", has collaborated with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta to produce "Mission Manju".

Set in the 1970s, the film follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations, the official synopsis read.

Screwvala, who is backed the film via his RSVP Movies, said "Mission Majnu" aims to is an homage to the sacrifices and efforts of unsung heroes.

"There are thousands of heroes who work behind the scenes to safeguard the interest of our country from other terror units and rogue nations.

Their work often goes unnoticed and 'Mission Majnu' is an attempt to bring their sacrifices and efforts to the forefront," the producer said in a statement.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, the thriller also marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Mehta, producer at Guilty By Association, said she along with Butala researched on this operation for more than three years and worked closely with writers to bring out this untold story.

Butala, whose previous productions include "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Kesari", said the film is a moving tale of patriotism and valour.

Malhotra, known for films like "Student of the Year", "Ek Villain", and "Hasee Toh Phasee", will be seen as a RAW agent, who leads the mission.

"I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone," he said.

Mandanna said she chose "Mission Majnu" as her Bollywood debut as she connected with its story.

"I am super excited to start my journey in Hindi cinema and to reach out to newer audiences. I am grateful to the makers for offering me 'Mission Majnu' which is written beautifully," she said. The film will go on floors in February.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sidharth Malhotra Rashmika Mandanna Mission Majnu
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp