STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Anupam Kher extends birthday wishes to 'dost' Anil Kapoor

The 'Saaransh' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself with the birthday boy and penned down a birthday wish dedicated to the friendship of the duo.

Published: 24th December 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Anupam Kher on Thursday expressed his love towards his "dost" Anil Kapoor as he turned 64.

The 'Saaransh' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself with the birthday boy and penned down a birthday wish dedicated to the friendship of the duo.

He wished for a long and healthy life of the 'Nayak' actor and lauded how Kapoor has always been an inspiration

"Pyaare dost @anilskapoor. Janmdin ki bahut bahut badhaai evam shubhkaamnaayein. Prabhu aapko lambi aur swasthya purna aayu pradaan kare. Badi mehnat se aur mushkil se aapke jaisa prernatmak dost milta hai. (Lovely friend @anilskapoor. Many many happy returns of the day. I wish god blesses you with long and healthy life. A friend as inspirational as you is rare to find and is found with a lot of efforts)," he wrote.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' actor went on to share that he has learnt to wear suits only from Anil Kapoor and also wished him luck as his Netflix film 'AK vs AK' is releasing today.

"Prabhu se prarthna hai tum humesha khush raho aur mujhe bhi khush rakho. Maine suit pehnna aapse seekha hai sir. AK vs AK ke liye bhi best of luck.!#HappyBirthdayAnilKapoor #Love #Friends #Actors (I wish god that you always stay happy and keep me happy as well. I have learnt how to wear suit from you only sir. I wish you best of luck for AK vs Ak as well)," he wrote.

Besides being the closest of friends, Kapoor and Kher are also long-time neighbours in Mumbai. They enjoy a great relationship and are often seen spending time with each other.

The duo has also worked together in several Bollywood films like 'Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain', '1942: A Love Story' and 'Lamhe.'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anil Kapoor Anil Kapoor birthday Anupam Kher
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp