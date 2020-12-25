STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Arshad Warsi says he finds the delay in 'Munna Bhai 3' weird

The first film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' released in 2003 and was followed by a 2006 sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.

Published: 25th December 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt from Munna Bhai.

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt from Munna Bhai.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Arshad Warsi has revealed that three scripts are ready for the third installment in the "Munna Bhai" franchise, but he is doubtful if the film will be made in the near future.

The franchise, helmed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, chronicles the story of an affable goon, Munna bhai (Sanjay Dutt), and his sidekick Circuit (Warsi).

The first film 'Munna Bhai MBBS' released in 2003 and was followed by a 2006 sequel 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai'.

The much-anticipated third film has been in the making for sometime, but the 52-year-old actor said he is clueless about the reasons for the delay in the movie.

"It is the weirdest thing ever because three scripts are almost ready, we have a producer who would love to make it.

"A director and actors, who are ready and audience who wants to see it but still there is no film," Warsi told PTI.

Chopra had revealed in February that the team had zeroed in on an idea for the third "Munna Bhai" movie and were developing it further.

Warsi also shared that he was going to collaborate with Dutt on another project, but the film was put on hold due to the latter's health issues.

"Once, he is all healthy and fine, we will discuss and start the film," he added.

Dutt had announced in August that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on overcoming his battle with cancer.

In October, the actor had shared that he has been "victorious" in his fight against the disease.

Warsi, who was recently seen in Bhumi Pednekar-led "Durgamati", will soon start working on season two of his popular web-series 'Asur' and 'Bachchan Pandey'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arshad Warsi Munna Bhai Sanjay Dutt Circuit
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp