STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Never thought that one day a book will be written on me: Sonu Sood

Titled 'I Am No Messiah', the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

Published: 28th December 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood never envisioned that there would be a book about him someday, adding that he misses his mother when such a thing is happening.

Sonu has written a book recounting his experience of helping migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown. Titled "I Am No Messiah", the book is written in first person, revealing the emotional challenges the actor faced while extending help.

"It has turned out to be very special because I never realised that one day, I will do something, on which a book will be written on me, where I can share my experiences, share all the moments where I connected with millions of people across the globe," Sonu told IANS, on writing the book.

"Now, putting everything on paper... my mom, who was a professor, always used to tell me to write about my experiences, whenever you feel they are special because they will stay with you forever. With so many things happening, you tend to forget those experiences, but you can always go back to those pages and revisit those times," he added.

The actor continued: "I wish she was around and she would have been a proud mother, if she would have read the book. Today, I miss her more. I thank my parents for teaching me,guiding me and praying for me, which is helping me."

At present, Sonu is seen hosting "Bharat Ke Mahaveer". The series brings stories that represent the spirit of solidarity in the country, and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic. The series airs on Discovery channel, and Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership between the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
I Am No Messiah Sonu Sood Sonu Sood book
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp