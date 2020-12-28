STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rashmika Mandanna and Amitabh Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s Daddy

Rashmika Mandanna will co-star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next, say reports. The film will be a slice-of-life story about a father and a daughter.

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna (Photo | Rashmika Mandanna Facebook)

By Express News Service

Rashmika Mandanna will co-star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s next, say reports. The film will be a slice-of-life story about a father and a daughter. Titled Daddy, the project will have a big ensemble cast including Neena Gupta and others, the report adds.

Rashmika Mandanna

It was recently announced that Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu. The film, starring Siddharth Malhotra, is a spy thriller set in the 1970s.

Speaking about her Hindi debut, Rashmika had shared, “I have been fortunate to receive so much love from audiences across languages.

As an actor, it is always the story of the film that I connect with, and the language of the film is never a barrier for me.” Vikas Bahl’s last release was Super 30. He is also helming Ganapath, an upcoming dystopian action thriller starring Tiger Shroff. 

