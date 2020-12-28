STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shefali Shah to star in Hotstar's web-series 'Human'

According to the actor's post, 'Human' is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal.

Shefali Shah (L) and the script of Human

Shefali Shah (L) and the script of Human. (Photo| IMDb and Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Shefali Shah has announced her next project, a web-series "Human", set up at streaming platform Hotstar.

The National Award winner took to Instagram to share details about the show on Sunday night. "New journey begins...excited, thrilled, anxious as I step into another character, far away from my comfort zone becoming her. #series #hotstar," Shefali Shah captioned the photo of the series' script.

The show will be her second project for an OTT platform after the actor made her digital debut with Netflix India Original "Delhi Crime", that bagged the best drama series at 48th International Emmy Awards last month.

According to the actor's post, "Human" is written by Mozez Singh, Ishani Banerjee, Stuti Nair and Aasif Moyal. Singh, known for directing films like Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Zubaan", has also penned the screenplay. Darshan Prakaash and Arjun Bhandegoankar have been credited for the dialogues. "Human" will be produced by Shefali Shah's husband, filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

In the past, the actor has collaborated with her husband on films such as "Waqt: The Race Against Time" (2005), "Kucch Luv Jaisaa" (2011) and "Commando 2: The Black Money Trail" (2017).

