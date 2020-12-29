No actor  has been approached yet: Suheldev producers 

By Express News Service

It was recently rumoured that Akshay Kumar has turned down the titular role in Suheldev, an upcoming adaptation of Amish Tripathi’s new book, Suheldev – The King Who Saved India. However, in a statement, the producers of the film have clarified that no actor has yet been approached for the project. Wakaoo Films, Casa Media and Immortal Studios have issued a joint statement saying, “Nobody has checked with us before carrying these stories, and hence we felt the need to clarify and inform the public about the film’s progress till date. Suheldev is a mammoth project, and also a huge responsibility on us, as we are telling the story of one of India’s greatest unsung heroes.

“Right now, the book is being adapted into a film screenplay. Once the script is locked, we will begin the process of casting etc. It would be premature for us to approach an actor before that.“No actor has been approached by us yet for playing the role of King Suheldev. All reports and speculation coming in from certain sections of the media are unnecessary and completely untrue.

“Suheldev is a film that should be celebrated by every Indian. Once the script and the actors are locked, we’ll officially make a grand announcement. Till then, we request the media to be patient and let us continue with our job of developing this important film.”

The film is an epic story of King Suheldev, who fought to drive the all-conquering Turkic hordes away from India. The film has its author, Amish, as the official creative producer on the project, and will be directed by the award-winning ad filmmaker Senthil Kumar.