Shekhar Kapur explains difference between good and great story

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has explained the difference between a good story and a great story on social media.

"Lessons of Life : What's a good story? One where you want to know what happens next. What's a really good story ? Where you see your own life in the characters in the story. What's a great story? One that achieves all the above, but raises far more questions that it resolves," the veteran filmmaker tweeted.

Netizens responded to his tweet offering their views. "A good story to me is something that makes me think about my own life. Where characters resemble someone either I love, like or dislike," commented a user.

"A legendary story is one where the story keeps on giving, over the years, staying as relevant as it is when it came out. Forever young. Forever contemporary and classic at the same time," expressed another user.

"When an unsung story of an individual reflects on the screen in an appropriate manner...that's where the feel good factor... provided we dig till unsung comes live," shared another user.

The filmmaker keeps sharing life lessons with his followers on social media from time to time.

On the work front, Kapur is all set to direct the cross-cultural rom-com featuring Hollywood star Emma Thompson. Titled "What's Love Got To Do With It?", the film deals with love and marriage and is set in London and South Asia.