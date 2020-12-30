Manoj Bajpayee reveals the poster of the new season of 'The Family Man'

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video today dropped the first poster of the new season of The Family Man. The intriguing poster shows a picture of a time bomb saying ‘2021’. The new season will see Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi) taking on a bigger and deadlier mission.

Along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, Srikant will also be seen juggling between his role as a father and a husband.

Created and directed by Raj and DK, the new season will see Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. The series also marks the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni in a never-seen-before avatar.

“Bahot hua intezaar. Aapke liye new year ka tohfa laaye hai. Zara dhyaan se kholna. (The wait is over. Have brought a new year gift for you. Open carefully.) #The FamilyManOnPrime.”