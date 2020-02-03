Home Entertainment Hindi

Rohit Shetty wants 'Bad Boys' inspired buddy cop franchise in Bollywood

The filmmaker, known for creating a 'desi' cop universe in Hindi commercial films, recently got associated with "Bad Boys For Life", latest in the franchise, in India.

Published: 03rd February 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Director Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty harbours dream of remaking the popular Hollywood franchise "Bad Boys" in Bollywood, and even has his wishlist stars in his mind.

The filmmaker, known for creating a 'desi' cop universe in Hindi commercial films, recently got associated with "Bad Boys For Life", latest in the franchise, in India.

"'Bad Boys' is one of my favourite franchise. The chemistry between Will Smith and Martin Lawrence (is amazing). In 2011, I met people at Sony Pictures Entertainment and wanted to remake the film but then I went on to make my own cop world," Rohit told IANS.

ALSO READ | Bad Boys to Wonder Woman: Hollywood movies to watch out for in first half of 2020

"When Sony approached me to be associated with the film, I was like ‘let's do it', just because it is something I relate to, it is something that I am making. I didn't have time but still did it and we pulled it. ‘Bad Boys' is a big franchise. I was a bit worried too that it should not go wrong as a brand. It was a big responsibility and luckily everything did fell in place," he added.

Will the movie get a Bollywood remake? "It will be (remade) for sure. The moment I say that who should be the ‘Bad Boys' in Bollywood, it will go viral that ‘I am making a film with them' and I will be in a mess. So, I know who the ‘Bad Boys' are but I don't want to disclose it right now," said the filmmaker, known for creating Bollywood's 'cop universe' "Singham", "Simmba" and the upcoming "Sooryavanshi".

The third part of the franchise, "Bad Boys For Life", released in India on January 31. The buddy cop movie series began in 1995.

"Bad Boys for Life" revolves around a modern, highly specialised police unit that collides with the old school 'Bad Boys' (Smith and Lawrence) when a new threat emerges in Miami.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released the film in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Bad Boys Bollywood Will Smith
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp