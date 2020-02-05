Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Taapsee Pannu shares first song 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from 'Thappad'

Clocking in at two-minutes and twenty-seconds, the music video shows the emotions the character of Taapsee, who is a housewife, goes after her enraged husband slaps her on the face.

Published: 05th February 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

'This is the song I used to set my mood before performing most of the critical scenes of the film,' Taapasee wrote while sharing the poster on Instagram.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared the first video song 'Ek Tukda Dhoop' from her next upcoming movie 'Thappad'.

The 32-year-old actor shared the news of the music release on Instagram by dropping a poster from the film that featured Taapsee in her character look, Amrita, from the movie.

Alongside the poster, she captioned: "This is the song I used to set my mood before performing most of the critical scenes of the film... it really took my heart away... #EkTukdaDhoop#Thappad."

Crooned by Raghav Chaitanya, the music has a melancholic-longing mood throughout.

Music by Anurag Saikia, the video also has scenes where she reminisces the beautiful moments shared by the couple and how a slap shattered their seemingly perfect life.

Actor Pavail Gulati essays the role of Taapsee's husband in the movie.

Earlier towards the end of January, the makers of the movie had dropped a captivating trailer that raised powerful questions about domestic violence.



It questioned subjects like reasons for domestic violence against women, tolerance of abuse in romantic relationships and gender dynamics in relationships.

Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The film will hit the theatres on February 28 this year.

