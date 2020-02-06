Alaya F signs her second film with Pooja Entertainment

By Express News Service

Newcomer Alaya F has signed her second film with Pooja Entertainment. Led by Jackky Bhagnani, the production house also backed Alaya’s recently-released debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. “It was a delight to work with Alaya in our first project together,” Jackky shared.

“The team has always found promise in her artistry and bewlieved she would do wonders. We are happy to have Alaya be part of our next project as well. It is too soon to reveal details about the project, but the entire team is excited to have her be part of our family.”

Speaking about her next venture, Alaya said, “I enjoyed working with Pooja Entertainment. They’re wonderful people. It is my pleasure to do another movie with them. They are doing incredible work in the industry, and have been producing some great content.”