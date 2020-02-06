The era of masala films has ended: Boman Irani

By Express News Service

“You have to first acquire the knowledge of writing before your learn the artistry of writing,” says the 60 year old Boman Irani of Bollywood. A senior actor with more than 50 films to his credit, Boman took part in an interactive session on the annual day celebrations of Young Indians of Confederation of Indian industry yesterday at Taj Deccan. Young Indians is an integral part of CII formed in 2002. He unveiled ‘Save Water Campaign - Jal Hai Toh Kal Hai’.

Known for blockbuster hits like Munna Bhai MBBS,3 Idiots, PK, Cocktail, Atharintiki Daredi, etc., and is now pioneering as an enabler of change for the CII. The actor said, “The Indian cinema is not at all shying away from bold and strong thematic content. Actors like Kangana Ranaut or Tapsee for that matter of fact have left behind Bollywood’s mainstream idea of content The era of ‘masala films’ has ended.” On being asked about his experience in Tollywood industry, he says, “Cinema is a language in itself. Tollywood industry has brought the essence of a different idea of cinema. I didn’t know how to speak the language, but translations helped me understand it better and it was a wonderful experience! I had a great time working with technicians from Tollywood.”Express Features