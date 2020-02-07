Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone jets off for vacation with Ranveer Singh

The frame showcases two passports that belong to them. Their destination is still unknown, but it is likely that the couple will soon update their fans about the same.

Published: 07th February 2020

Deepika-Ranveer

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As the season of love in the air, the most loved couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are jetting off to some exotic location for enjoying a vacation together.

Deepika shared it on Friday by posting pictures of their passports.

The 'Chhapaak' actor shared moments on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "His & Hers... #vacation"

His & Hers... #vacation

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 34-year-old actor who was last seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak', will next be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in his upcoming sports-drama '83' she will be essaying the role of Romi Bhatia wife of cricket stalwart Kapil Dev. The movie will be released on April 10, 2020.

