Manoj Bajpayee reveals first glimpse of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Friday shared the first glimpse of his upcoming comedy-drama 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.'

The 49-year old took to Twitter to unveil the first look of the movie. The post featured Bajpayee himself with Diljit Dosanjh standing at the entrance of a train.

"Jab #SurajPeMangalBhari on platform no 10 at CST! A @ZeeStudios_ production, directed by #AbhishekSharma. @diljitdosanjh @fattysanashaikh," read the caption of the post shared.

The upcoming movie, which will hit the theatres soon, stars Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie is a family comedy that revolves around the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. (ANI)