Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin welcomes baby girl

By Online Desk

Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin and her beau Guy Hershberg have been blessed with a baby girl. The 35-year-old actor had earlier stated that the whole experience of pregnancy has been surreal for her.

The 'Dev.D' star in September opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, an Israeli classical pianist, on social media.

On the work front, Kalki's latest is the ZEE5 original web series "Bhram". The actress, who recently made her Tamil film debut with "Nerkonda Paarvai", is currently prepping for another web series.