Home Entertainment Hindi

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn attend Maharashtra Police marathon

The Bollywood stars were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer "Singham", and is all set to come up with another cop drama "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay.

Published: 09th February 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty

Ajay Devgn along with his Bollywood colleagues Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It turned out to be a reunion of sorts for the Bollywood policemen "Singham" and "Sooryavanshi" on Sunday as Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar attended the Maharashtra Police International Marathon.

They were accompanied by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has earlier helmed Ajay-starrer "Singham", and is all set to come up with another cop drama "Sooryavanshi", featuring Akshay.

Sharing a glimpse of his presence at the marathon, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote: "Team #Sooryavanshi at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon on this beautiful Sunday morning, a great initiative where the police doesn't run after you but with you..#AaRahiHaiPolice #MarathonMovement @itsrohitshetty @ajaydevgn."

In the image, one can seen Akshay, Ajay and Rohit sharing smiles with each other in black T-shirts with "Aa Rahi Hai Police (the police is coming)" written on it.

Speaking of "Sooryavanshi", it is scheduled to release in March. The film also features actress Katrina Kaif. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Shetty Ajay Devgn Akshay Kumar Maharashtra Police International Marathon
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp