Home Entertainment Hindi

In Hindi cinema, age-appropriate roles for women are very few: Zeenat Aman

Zeenat will return to theatre after a gap of 15 years with "Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba", in which she plays the role of Kasturba.

Published: 09th February 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Zeenat Aman believes there are very few "age-appropriate" roles written for women in Hindi cinema and that's one of the main reason why she chooses to do less work.

Zeenat will return to theatre after a gap of 15 years with "Dearest Bapu, Love Kasturba", in which she plays the role of Kasturba.

The play, starring Arif Zakaria, will premiere on February 21 at the NCPA as part of The Great Indian Theatre Festival, brought by BookMyShow.

It is directed by Saif Hayder Hasan.

"Earlier, there was a lot going on in my life and profession was put aside. I think in Hindi cinema age appropriate roles are few and far in between. That was basically the reason (for my absence). I take it as it comes in terms of work. Right now, I have this play, I have not signed anything, I believe in here and now, we will see what tomorrow brings," Zeenat told PTI in an interview here.

She believes it's the commercial aspect that prevents filmmakers from making many women-led films.

"The dynamic that runs the well-oiled engine is economics and very few stories are written (for female actors) because people are uncertain whether that many people will go and see the film and will the numbers work out for them? If anything in this space will succeed then there will be many more scripts and stories being written. It is all about economics," Zeenat added.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the actor who redefined modern-day woman in Hindi cinema, said she is happy with the roles she has played in her career.

"Whenever I was offered a role I would do it, if I loved it. Like when I was offered the part of Janice in 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. I did it and people thought it was authentic and they wanted to see me more on screen. Subsequently, a lot of filmmakers wrote roles for me 'Roti Kapda Aur Makan', 'Heera Panna' and many more.

"And also I had great music and songs so that helped. Nothing was planned or premeditated it unfolded he way it did."

The actor, best known for films such as "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", "Qurbaani", "Dhund", "Manoranjan", "Yaadon Ki Baarat", said she was fortunate to work with some of the best directors.

"It has been an iconic journey. I was a teenager when I started. There were many milestones. I was fortunate enough to have worked with some really wonderful directors. The actor was last seen on the big screen in a cameo appearance in "Panipat", that featured Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon in the lead.

"I was delighted when Ashutosh Gowariker offered me a cameo 'Panipat', we had worked together in a film as an actor called 'Gawahi'. I was happy to do it. Ashutosh is such a brilliant filmmaker."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zeenat Aman Bollywood
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp