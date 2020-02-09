Home Entertainment Hindi

Kriti Sanon to kick-start second schedule of 'Mimi' in Jaipur

Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of 'Mimi'."

Published: 09th February 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon (Photo | Kriti Sanon Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is currenty in Jaipur for the shoot of the second schedule of her upcoming film "Mimi".

Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of 'Mimi'."

Kriti  Sanon's Instagram post 

In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Mimi" is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: "I'm very very excited for this schedule as its got most of the key scenes of the film.. It is a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later."

For the film, Kriti has even put on 15 kilos.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kriti Sanon Mimi shooting
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp