Kriti Sanon to kick-start second schedule of 'Mimi' in Jaipur

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kriti Sanon is currenty in Jaipur for the shoot of the second schedule of her upcoming film "Mimi".

Sharing a picture from the sets, Kriti took to Instagram and wrote: "When everyone is happy being on set!! Second schedule of 'Mimi'."

Kriti Sanon's Instagram post

In the image, Kriti can be seen sharing smiles with her co-stars Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, "Mimi" is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychy!" (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.

Giving more details about the second schedule, Kriti said: "I'm very very excited for this schedule as its got most of the key scenes of the film.. It is a long schedule and we'll be completing the film excluding a song that will be done later."

For the film, Kriti has even put on 15 kilos.