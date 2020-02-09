Need to fight communalism, RSS agenda: Actor Sushant Singh

By PTI

MUMBAI: Civil society and educated youth must go the villages to counter the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said actor Sushant Singh at an anti- Citizenship Amendment Act gathering at Haj House in the metropolis on Sunday.

Among those who spoke at the gathering, which was attended by hundreds of women, were former IIT professor and activist Ram Puniyani and former principal of St Xavier's College Father Frazer Mascarenhas.

"We have to remove communalism from the Indian fabric. Through a sustained campaign, we may be able to put an end to CAA-NRC, but the threat of communalism will remain," Singh said.

"Members of civil society and educated youth must go to the villages to counter the RSS agenda," he added.

Professor Puniyani said the BJP has been claiming that the primary problem of Muslim women was triple talaq, whereas movements led by women from the community have shown that the primary problems were "the threat to the Muslim community".

Puniyani said the Narendra Modi government was bringing in divisive laws like the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposing the National Register of Citizens exercise to divert the attention of people from failed promises like bringing back black money, and devastating effects of demonetisation and price rise.

Father Mascarenhas said the economy was in serious crisis and the need of the hour was to work towards building a united, progressive nation.