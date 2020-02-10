Ayushmann’s films have ‘men with defects’, mine have ‘women with defects’: Kartik Aryan

By Express News Service

At a recent interview, Kartik Aryan was asked a question about comparisons with Ayushmann Khurrana. The Love Aaj Kal actor responded by saying that they are different actors who make different kinds of films. “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects,” Kartik was quoted as saying.

The statement did not go down well with netizens, who found the comment sexist and supercilious. “Trash men like him show us the gross reality because of the undeserved confidence they draw from their male privilege and upper-class entitlement that most of the others indulge in whispers - Our world is full of transphobes and misogynists,” A Twitter user wote.

Another commented, “Has he gone mad... Success and few confessions by females abt him being crush has gone into his head.. He is himself thinking as some superstar already..….”