Pooja Hegde to star in Salman Khan's film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Pooja Hegde will star opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to release on Eid 2021. 

Actress Pooja Hegde.

Actress Pooja Hegde. (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

Pooja Hegde will star opposite Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is set to release on Eid 2021. This is her first collaboration with Salman. She will be essaying the role of a traditional small-town girl and Salman’s love interest in the film. “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film,” producer Sajid Nadiadwala stated. 

“She has an amazing screen presence and will make a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story,” he adds. Hegde started her acting career with Mysskin’s Mugamoodi. She later appeared in the Telugu films Oka Laila Kosam and Mukunda before making her Bollywood debut in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Mohenjo Daro (2016). 

In 2019, Hegde made her Hindi comeback with Housefull 4, where she was paired opposite Akshay Kumar. Outside of Bollywood, she has started shooting for superstar Prabhas’s upcoming next. She is also a part of Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni. 

