Sushmita Sen to make digital debut with web series 'Aarya'

By Express News Service

Sushmita Sen is making her comeback with an upcoming web series, Aarya, which will stream from March 29. Set in Rajasthan, the series will mark the entry of Disney+ Hotstar Network in the Indian market, reports claim.

A former Miss Universe, Sushmita’s last Hindi film appearance was in Anees Bazmee’s No Problem (2010). She was also seen in Srijit Mukerji’s Nirbak (2015), which marked her Bengali debut. In December last year, Sushmita took to Instagram to announce her comeback.



“I have always been in awe of love that knows patience. This alone makes me a fan of my fans. They have waited 10 long years for my return to the screen, and lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus... unconditionally! I return just for you,” she had shared.



Aarya is directed by Ram Madhvani. The show went on floors in December 2019. Sushmita is also rumoured to star in ad-man Prahlad Kakar’s directorial debut, Happy Anniversary, co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.