WATCH | First song of Baaghi 3, Dus Bahane 2.0, will make you nostalgic

By Express News Service

The first song from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3, titled Dus Bahane 2.0, is now out.



The makers made the announcement with a new poster. The song is a recreation of the hit track from Anubhav Sinha’s Dus (2005).



Picturized on Abhishek Bachchan and Zyad Khan, the original track was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, who have also worked on the new version. According to a press note, the song “will also be a visual delight, since it has been shot in the beautiful locations of Mumbai, Rajasthan and Serbia.”



WATCH | Tiger Shroff is Ritesh Deshmukh's 'macho' brother in action-packed 'Baaghi 3' trailer

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film’s trailer was released last week and found Tiger Shroff’s eponymous rebel taking the fight to Syria. The action thriller, which is partly inspired by the Tamil hit Vettai, also stars Riteish Deshmukh.

The music of Baaghi 3 features multiple composers, including Vishal–Shekhar, Bappi Lahiri, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet–Parampara, Rochak Kohli and Pranaay.



Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, the film is slated for release on March 6.