Aamir Khan's son Junaid likely to make acting debut with Hindi remake of Malayalam movie 'Ishq'

By Express News Service

Director-producer Neeraj Pandey is bankrolling the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ishq. Released in 2019, Ishq was a female-centric romantic thriller highlighting the issue of moral policing. The film was directed by Anuraj Manohar and starred Shane Nigam and Ann Sheetal in the lead roles.

According to a source, the scripting of the Hindi version is complete. The makers are presently finalizing the cast. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is likely to make his Bollywood debut with the film. The remake will be directed by Shashant Shah, known for making the comedies Dasvidaniya, Chalo Dilli and Bajatey Raho. Parallely,