Aditya Narayan to make digital debut with singing show 'LIV Shout-Out'

By IANS

Singer Aditya Narayan is all set to make his digital debut with singing original show "LIV Shout-Out".

The show will premiere on Valentine's Day on SonyLIV, and Aditya will be hosting the show.

"Music is an intrinsic part of my life and anything to do with it excites me beyond measure. 'LIV Shout-Out' is unique in its format and offering. Not only is this my digital debut but also gives me a chance to revisit songs that I have grown up listening to," Aditya said.

"Kishore Kumar and R.D. Burman are legends and to witness their songs being recreated by the voices of today will be a true celebration of music. I am really happy to be a part of it and I am sure the show will resonate with the audience," he added.

The eight-episode series aims to redefine evergreen Bollywood hits, with fresh voices from reality show 'Indian Idol'.

'LIV Shout-Out' will offer the audience soulful renditions of yesteryear's most popular songs sung by talents from 'Indian Idol' like Salman Ali, Nitin Kumar, Neelanjana Ray, Ankush Bhardwaj and Ankona Mukherjee. Aditya will also reveal unheard stories that went behind making the iconic songs.