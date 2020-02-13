Home Entertainment Hindi

Irrfan Khan won’t promote Angrezi Medium due to ailing health, shares emotional message

The actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in early 2018 and yet  completed the film’s shoot despite his ailing health, will not be able to promote the film.

Published: 13th February 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 11:11 AM

Actor Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in early 2018. Irrfan Khan has shared an emotional video message excusing himself from the promotional campaign of Angrezi Medium.

The actor, who has completed the film’s shoot despite his ailing health, will not be able to promote the film. In a video shared by Maddock Films, Irrfan says: "Hello Brothers and Sisters! I am Irrfan. Today I am there with you as well as not there. My film Angrezi Medium is extremely special to me. I genuinely wanted to promote this film with as much love as we have made it with. But there are some unwanted guests sitting inside my body and I am having a conversation with them. Whatever their status is, I will keep you posted.."

He added, “There is a saying, when life gives you lemons, you make a lemonade. But it is always easier said than done. Because when life gives you lemons for real, then it is extremely difficult to make a shikanji. But you have no other choice apart from remaining positive. We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in early 2018. After seeking treatment in London for a year, he returned to India to work on Angrezi Medium. A spin-off of Hindi Medium (2017), the upcoming film is directed by Homi Adajania and also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. 

TAGS
Angrezi Medium Irrfan Khan Maddock Films Irrfan Khan tumour Irrfan Khan health
