Richa Chadha headlines Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha has announced her upcoming film. The actor headlines Subhash Kapoor’s Madam Chief Minister, a political drama based in Uttar Pradesh. The film was shot over a 40-day schedule in Lucknow in November-December last year. With Richa as the lead, the cast also features Akshay Oberoi, Shubhrajyoti, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla.

“Happy to announce our labour of love, Madam Chief Minister. It’s my toughest part yet and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate particularly with witty Subhash sir and the splendid cast,” Richa said.

"While working as a political journalist, I came across several incidents which has led me to write this story," Subhash shared. "I am happy that (producer) Bhushan Kumar came ahead and decided to support this film. It was during one of the discussions for Gulshan ji’s biopic that I spoke about the film with him and that’s where our association on the film began."

Madam Chief Minister will be released on July 17. Richa Chadha was last seen in Panga, which starred Kangana Ranaut in the lead.