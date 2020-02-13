WATCH | 'Angrezi Medium' trailer narrates heartwarming tale of father-daughter duo's dreams

Home Entertainment Hindi

The trailer begins with Radhika Madan passing out from school and sharing her childhood dream of pursuing her higher studies in London with her father, essayed by Irrfan Khan.

'Angrezi Medium' poster (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

After winning hearts with comedy-drama 'Hindi Medium', producers of the franchise, dropped a fun-filled trailer of its next installment 'Angrezi Medium' on Thursday.

The trailer narrates a heart-warming story of Rajasthan based father-daughter duo portrayed by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan.

The film throws light on the obsession of people belonging to small towns to settle in foreign countries.

The trailer begins with Madan passing out from school and sharing her childhood dream of pursuing her higher studies in London with her father, essayed by Khan.

Khan at first is adamant about not allowing her daughter to pursue her further studies in London but eventually gives in owing his love for her.

WATCH TRAILER:

The trailer then unfolds a new quest where Khan is seen fighting tooth and nail to land his daughter in an esteemed foreign university but continues to struggle due to financial constraints.

Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Kareena Kapoor are also seen portraying pivotal roles in the film.

While Kareena plays a cop in the film, Dobriyal and Manu Rishi play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Earlier on Wednesday Irfan Khan shared a heartfelt audio message about the film for his fans where he was also shed light on the state of his health. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018 for which he had a successful surgery in September 2019.

Through the video, Irrfan urged his fans to shower 'Angrezi Medium' with the same amount of love it gave to 'Hindi Medium.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead roles.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios, the film is all set to release on March 20, 2020.

