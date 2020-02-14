Assamese man travels 600 km on cycle to meet Salman Khan

Home Entertainment Hindi

The 52-year-old cyclist has already registered his name in the India Book of Records for cycling 48 kilometers in 60 minutes without touching the handles.

Cyclist Bhupen Likson in Guwahati

Cyclist Bhupen Likson in Guwahati.

By ANI

GUWAHATI: In a new bizarre celebrity fan moment, a man from Assam's Tinsukia covered a distance of over 600 kilometers on his cycle to meet megastar Salman Khan.

Bhupen Likson, 52, who is a cyclist from Tinsukia started his journey from his native town on February 8 and reached Guwahati on February 13 to meet Salman Khan who will be attending Filmfare Awards in the city.

"I started this journey on Feb 8 from Jagun (Tinsukia) on a cycle to meet Salman Khan who will be in Guwahati to attend Filmfare Awards," said Bhupen.

The annual Filmfare awards will take place in Guwahati city on February 15. 

