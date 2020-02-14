Home Entertainment Hindi

INTERVIEW | Anoushka Shankar playing for love, friendship, family

Anoushka Shankar talks about the worth of female friendships, family and music in her life.

Published: 14th February 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Anoushka, the late Pandit Ravi Shankar and Norah Jones

By Anagha M
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The haunting and poignant opening melody of Anoushka Shankar’s song Bright Eyes really encapsulates the pain that the sitar player and composer has experienced recently. Shot in black-and-white, the video sees Anoushka, with a short-clipped hairdo, rendering the evocative notes on her sitar, as singer Alev Lenz croons the lyrics. A part of her new EP, Love Letters, Bright Eyes and the other songs were all written as a response to events in her personal life. And, they reveal a new, more unfiltered side of the musician. Not letting her past hold her back, the artiste, armed with her new EP, has now embarked on a worldwide tour, and will stop by to perform in two cities in India. We got to speak with her about the worth of female friendships, family and music... 

The new EP, Love Letters

‘Rising through the pain’

Love Letters is a compilation of songs written across 2018-’19. These years brought Anoushka health issues, heartbreak and domestic upheaval. In August, in a detailed social media post titled Lady-Bits, which opened with the words, “As of last month, I no longer have a uterus,” she opened up about her hysterectomy. “The news triggered fears about my womanliness, my possible desire to have more children in the future, the fear of dying in surgery and leaving my kids without a mother, the effect the changes may have on my sex life, and more,” she divulged.

The year 2018 saw the artiste separate from her husband of seven years, and father of her two sons, Joe Wright (director of movies such as Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, Anna Karenina). As a result, the album is much more personal than her earlier works. “On Love Letters, I focused exclusively on songs with lyrics, creating a collection that directly addresses heartbreak and its ensuing emotions in a way that instrumental music can only hint at,” she offers. “I’ve written from a personal place before, of course, but there was something particularly tender and raw about the process this time. The songs are really about rising through the pain, rather than shutting down,” she says.

Ode to female friendships

With an almost exclusively female crew that worked on the EP, Anoushka says the album is her ode to female friendships. Alev Lenz, who is a principal collaborator on the album, was a trusted source of emotional support for her and it’s their conversations that evolved into the songs on the album. 
“I really got to experience the way women show up for each other when crisis strikes. And, that’s really where this music came from – the shared experience of women, holding my hand and helping me find a safe place to put some of my feelings,” Anoushka says. She adds, “My mother has been a key influence on me as a musician and person from birth onward. She continues to be one of the people I’m closest to, and I do often go to her for support and advice.”

The first single from the EP titled Lovable is a collaboration with the French-Cuban sisters Ibeyi. The healing anthem is gentle yet powerful. The lyrics, coupled with the soothing voices of the trio, will make this one linger on your mind for hours. Those Words features British composer, singer and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Indian singer Shilpa Rao, and is based on a poem penned by Anoushka. “I feel, Love Letters has been a part of a longer journey towards a very simple, international sound, in which the sitar is no longer exotic or classical, but simply a tool of expression when juxtaposed with the voice and cross-genre elements.” 

The EP tour, which begins in India, marks the artist’s return to the country after a long gap. “I’m deeply looking forward to returning and sharing my music again,” she tells us. She has also been quite vocal in the realms of activism, feminism and humanitarian causes. For instance, after the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, Anoushka teamed up with the 'One Billion Rising' campaign, and shared her own story of sexual abuse. 

All in the family 

The year 2020 marks the centenary of Anoushka’s father, the late Pandit Ravi Shankar. Looking back at her relationship with him, she reveals, “I can never express my gratitude for what I was given by my father, as it shapes everything I do, and is within all the music I make. His legacy as a musician continues to blow me away. I don’t know if we all truly understand exactly how much he did for music, and for India, and Indian music in particular.”

As a part of the celebrations to mark the occasion, Anoushka will be seen sharing the stage for the very first time with her half-sister, the Grammy-award winning singer Norah Jones. Why did it take them so long to perform together, we ask. “We’ve been asked hundreds of times over the years, of course, but it never felt like a natural fit, and more of a gimmick. This, however, feels entirely appropriate. It feels just right, and I’m so looking forward to it,” says Anoushka, confiding that the two sisters are actually “very close”.

 Catch the Love Letters Tour on February 14 at Siri Fort Auditorium
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anoushka Shankar Alev Lenz Love Letters
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp