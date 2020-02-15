Check out 'Dangal' actress Fatima Sana Shaikh's quintessential Marathi girl look in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Published: 15th February 2020 03:12 PM

Fatima Sana Shaikh in a still from 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The makers of "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari" on Friday revealed actor Fatima Sana Shaikh's first look from the movie.

The "Dangal" star is essaying the role of a Marathi girl in the film, being directed by Abhishek Sharma of "The Zoya Factor" and "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran" fame.

"Her character has a dual personality for which we needed an actor who could play vulnerable, mysterious and assertive with equal ease.

"Fatima is an excellent talent who has the quality to get into all these emotions at will. She is extremely punctual, very involved and dedicated with her work. Her infectious enthusiasm keeps us all energized on the set," Abhishek said in a statement.

The film also features Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles.

"Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari", produced by Zee Studios production, is currently being shot in various locations in Mumbai.

It will release later this year.

