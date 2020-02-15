Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm still discovering myself as an actor, says 'Malang' star Aditya Roy Kapur

The 34-year-old actor, whose last release was romantic thriller 'Malang', said he was still exploring himself as an artiste and would love to play varied characters.

Published: 15th February 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur | ( Photo | Aditya Roy Kapur Twitter )

By PTI

MUMBAI: His first hit as a solo hero was "Aashiqui 2", and since then Aditya Roy Kapur has appeared in a series of romantic dramas but the actor says he is trying not to be genre-specific with his choices.

The 34-year-old actor, whose last release was romantic thriller "Malang", said he was still exploring himself as an artiste and would love to play varied characters.

"I still don't know what comes naturally to me as an actor. But I like trying everything. It's too early for me to decide my zone. I don't think like that.

ALSO READ: 'Malang' review - A meandering revenge thriller

"I'm still discovering myself as an actor," Aditya told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

The actor, who will next be seen in Anurag Basu's anthology "Ludo", opposite Sanya Malhotra, said the project gave him an opportunity to showcase his comic side.

"My next is 'Ludo' and I'm really excited for the film. It was a lovely process to work with Basu sir. It is going to be a different space for me. There are some elements of comedy and it's a genre I wanted to get into and try," he added.

The film, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi, will hit the theatres on April 24.

At the fashion gala, Aditya walked for designer Sohaya Misra's label Chola.

The show also marked the launch of Reebok's new style of shoes, Zig Kinetica.

Aditya, who is regular at the LFW runway, said being fashionable doesn't come naturally to him and it was during the promotions of "Aashiqui 2" he realised that as an actor he is obligated to dress in a certain way.

"I realised that I need to be a bit fashion conscious when my friends started telling me that I look hideous in what I was wearing during 'Aashiqui 2' promotions. I was promoting the film and few of my friends said 'your solo movie is coming and you are walking around like a vagabond'.

"I feel when I make a public appearance I'm obligated to look good otherwise I don't mind looking just alright. But it's too tiring to be fashionable all the time," he said.

To showcase her latest range, Sohaya curated a high-energy presentation with India's popular dance troop Omaggio.

The designer said her collection was "dedicated to the people who fight life battles every day and the survivors who come out stronger."

The garments had a signature Chola cut and were adorned by playful tribal prints.

LFW Summer/Resort 2020 concludes on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditya Roy Kapur Aditya Roy Kapur films
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp