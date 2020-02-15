I'm still discovering myself as an actor, says 'Malang' star Aditya Roy Kapur

By PTI

MUMBAI: His first hit as a solo hero was "Aashiqui 2", and since then Aditya Roy Kapur has appeared in a series of romantic dramas but the actor says he is trying not to be genre-specific with his choices.

The 34-year-old actor, whose last release was romantic thriller "Malang", said he was still exploring himself as an artiste and would love to play varied characters.

"I still don't know what comes naturally to me as an actor. But I like trying everything. It's too early for me to decide my zone. I don't think like that.

ALSO READ: 'Malang' review - A meandering revenge thriller

"I'm still discovering myself as an actor," Aditya told PTI on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020.

The actor, who will next be seen in Anurag Basu's anthology "Ludo", opposite Sanya Malhotra, said the project gave him an opportunity to showcase his comic side.

"My next is 'Ludo' and I'm really excited for the film. It was a lovely process to work with Basu sir. It is going to be a different space for me. There are some elements of comedy and it's a genre I wanted to get into and try," he added.

The film, also starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pankaj Tripathi, will hit the theatres on April 24.

At the fashion gala, Aditya walked for designer Sohaya Misra's label Chola.

The show also marked the launch of Reebok's new style of shoes, Zig Kinetica.

Aditya, who is regular at the LFW runway, said being fashionable doesn't come naturally to him and it was during the promotions of "Aashiqui 2" he realised that as an actor he is obligated to dress in a certain way.

"I realised that I need to be a bit fashion conscious when my friends started telling me that I look hideous in what I was wearing during 'Aashiqui 2' promotions. I was promoting the film and few of my friends said 'your solo movie is coming and you are walking around like a vagabond'.

"I feel when I make a public appearance I'm obligated to look good otherwise I don't mind looking just alright. But it's too tiring to be fashionable all the time," he said.

To showcase her latest range, Sohaya curated a high-energy presentation with India's popular dance troop Omaggio.

The designer said her collection was "dedicated to the people who fight life battles every day and the survivors who come out stronger."

The garments had a signature Chola cut and were adorned by playful tribal prints.

LFW Summer/Resort 2020 concludes on Sunday.