Lisa Haydon, husband Dino Lalvani become parents to second son Leo

The actor shared the news in an Instagram post where she posted a photo of Zack with his newborn brother.

Published: 15th February 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Lisa Haydon with husband Dino Lalvani and their elder son Zack. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Model-actor Lisa Haydon on Saturday announced the birth of her second son, Leo, with husband Dino Lalvani.

The couple are already parents to son Zack, who was born on May 17, 2017.

"This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama.

'Leo and Zack' #Brothers "And my forever Valentine.

Yesterday was our five year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13, one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me," Lisa captioned the image.

Lisa and Dino, who is a son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, tied the knot in October 2016 after one year of dating.

