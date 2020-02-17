Home Entertainment Hindi

#BoycottFilmfareAwards trends as Gully Boy wins most awards, Ananya Panday gets 'Best Female Debut'

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir declared that he is heartbroken over not winning an award for penning the track 'Teri Mitti' from Kesari and he wouldn't be attending any award ceremonies.

Published: 17th February 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Director Zoya Akhtar (L) with the main cast of 'Gully Boy' and Ananya Panday (R)

Director Zoya Akhtar (L) with the main cast of 'Gully Boy' and Ananya Panday (R). (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The latest Filmfare Awards have disappointed many netizens. People have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the winners, and #BoycottFilmfareAwards has been trending on Twitter since Monday morning.

While fans tweeted their ire, lyricist Manoj Muntashir declared that he is heartbroken over not winning an award for penning the heart-wrenching track "Teri mitti" ("Kesari"). He took to Twitter to announce that he would not be attending any award ceremonies for the rest of his life.

Manoj penned an emotional note: "Dear Awards, even if I try all my life...I won't be able to write a better line than 'Tu Kahti Thee Tera Chaand Hoon Main Aur Chaand Humesha Rahta Hai'. You failed to honor the words which made millions of Indians cry and care for their motherland. It would be a great disrespect to my art if I still continue caring for you. So here I bid you a final good bye. I officially announce- I won't attend any award show till I breathe my last. Alvida."

The mood has been similar for many fans.

Accusing the awards of propagating nepotism and awarding actors and filmmakers who are star kids, a user wrote: "They have to promote betis some renowned people Akhtar, Bhatt and Pandey... nepotism rules in Bollywood... so sad that quality cinema does not matter..#BoycottFilmfareAwards #BoycottFilmFare"

IN PICS| Here are winners of the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020

Expressing discontent over the sweep by "Gully Boy", a user tweeted: "Sack full of #FilmfareAwards to that NANGA Gutter boy.. This sold out #Bollywood is responsible for the downfall of our new generation.. Govt must look into this.. #BoycottFilmfareAwards".

Another user wrote: "Worst filmfare awards... some splendid movies were ignored. was never expected from such a jury.. is it only to please d boss @karanjohar or to please @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone. 'Teri Mitti' song... super30 movie.. ShushantSingh.. ignored #BoycottFilmfareAwards @akshaykumar".

Another tweet reads: "#BoycottFilmfareAwards they simply ignored #SushantSinghRajput who gave two powerful performances #Sonchiriya #Chhichhore, song of these movies are far better than gully boy and #NaveenPoliShetty #Acid he didn't get even any nomination.. Chhi chhi #FilmfareAwards2020".On Muntashir, netizens came up in support of him because "Teri mitti" is a song that touched hearts of almost all Bollywood buffs, especially due to its lyrics.

Commenting on Muntashir's post, a user wrote: "@filmfare and @jiteshpillaai You literally killed faith of many Indians and lyricist by nit giving award to #TeriMitti. This song is best of the decade not only of this year. Rap songs winning over such beautiful meaningful and soulful song."

Netizens continued to express their unhappiness and the hashtag #BoycottFilmfareAwards continued to trend throughout Monday afternoon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Boycott Filmfare Awards Filmfare Awards Filmfare Awards 2020 Gully Boy Ranveer Singh Kesari Teri mitti Ananya Panday
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp