'Tejas' first look: Kangana Ranaut looks captivating as fighter pilot

Dressed in full flying gear, Kangana is holding her helmet in her hand and also sporting classic aviator sunglasses with hair tied in a bun.

Published: 17th February 2020 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 01:45 PM

Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut in 'Tejas'. (Photo| Twitter/ @taran_adarsh)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' on Monday unveiled the first look of the actor as a daring Indian Air Force fighter pilot.

Kangana looks captivating as a pilot as she poses with a fighter jet in the background. Dressed in full flying gear, Kangana is holding her helmet in her hand and also sporting classic aviator sunglasses with hair tied in a bun.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. 'Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

The flick will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner RSVP. Expressing his excitement for the project Ronnie stated, "We made an army-centric/army-based film with 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. 'Tejas' is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honoured to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force."

The debutant director and writer of 'Tejas', Sarvesh Mewara said: "When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it."

"Integrity, courage, and honor are the three pillars on which the story of 'Tejas' is based. The script is crafted to make audiences feel the adrenaline rush that India's brave soldiers experience daily, without once thinking of personal gain or needs. Following one of its core themes, Tejas brings an exhilarating account of what women can achieve when given a chance," he added.

'Tejas' is set to go on floors this summer and release will hit the theatres in April 2021.

