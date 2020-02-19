Home Entertainment Hindi

Mythri Movie Makers’ Bollywood quest to begin with Salman Khan

Mythri Movie Makers is currently producing Uppena, which marks the debut of actors Panja Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty.

Published: 19th February 2020 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After delivering several blockbusters in Telugu, production giant Mythri Movie Makers is looking to venture into Hindi cinema with a film starring Salman Khan.

“Producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar are all geared up to spread wings of their production house and have begun their quest by signing Salman Khan for their maiden Bollywood film. Recently Naveen met Salman’s brother-in-law and producer Atul Agnihotri to explore a potential collaboration. The duo got along well and Atul’s response has been overwhelmingly positive. But another round of discussion will happen in a few days after which we would know if the film would be a remake or an original idea,” reveals a source with direct knowledge of the development.



Directed by newcomer Buchi Babu Sana, the rural revenge love story is slated for release on April 2. The production house also has a film each with actors Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas in the pipeline.

TAGS
Mythri Movie Makers Salman Khan Bollywood Telugu Cinema Tollywood
