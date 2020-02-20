A glimpse into India’s rich culture in one fest

Home Entertainment Hindi

The festival celebrates the essence of Indian thought and philosophy by bringing together close to 200 scholars, writers, artists and artisans from across India and the globe.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a successful season in Kolkata and then in Delhi, Arth: A Culture Fest is back with a grand second season in the capital. The festival is a melting pot of culture that this nation is, aiming to rediscover, reconnect with and revisit India through art, culture, literature, politics, and society.

Talking about the festival, Shreyasi Goenka, Founder, and Director, Arth, said, “We are focused on keeping alive the meaning of Indian culture. It’s in our DNA. I am extremely glad to announce the second season of India’s largest attempt to celebrate all things that belong to this land, Arth. We want to inspire people to look inward and discover what we as Indians stand for, what we are forgetting, what we criticise and why and ultimately, how we can all move forward. The second season of Arth in Delhi will aim to bind us together by discovering our common ethos.”

Ashwin Sanghi

Adding to it, Dr Vikram Sampath, Festival Director, Arth, said, “Arth is a festival to truly understand the extent of India’s cultural evolution. Arth – through lectures, panel discussions, concerts, and performances – will contextualise a lot of this traditional knowledge to modern times. The festival aims to be the definitive platform to help attendees, deep-dive, into India’s culture.”

The second edition will also include cultural performances, workshops, visual art installations, live art, etc. Exclusive workshops have also been curated for children. 

Among the prominent Indian names speaking at the festival includes Sonal Mansingh, Lord Meghnad, Ruskin Bond, Ashwin Sanghi, Jairam Ramesh among others.

This season will also include performances by legendary artistes like Bhai Manohar Singh, Gurdas Mann, Shubha Mudgal including Nartaki Natraj, the first Transwoman to receive Padma Shri.

On: February 21 to 23 
At: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi 

