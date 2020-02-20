Home Entertainment Hindi

Ananya Panday to star opposite Vijay Devarakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next

The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

Published: 20th February 2020 03:27 PM

Tentatively titled 'Fighter', the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Tentatively titled 'Fighter', the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi. (Photo | @PuriJagan, Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Ananya Panday has boarded the cast of director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India feature, also starring Vijay Devarakonda, the makers announced on Thursday.

Tentatively titled "Fighter", the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

"Couldn't be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set," Panday wrote on Twitter.

"Ananya, And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries," tweeted Devarakonda.

In an interview with PTI, the "Arjun Reddy" star recently confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version, which will be presented by Dharma Productions' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

Johar also welcomed Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Dharma's "Student of the Year 2", to the new film.

"Welcoming the stunning @ananyapandayy for our Pan-India venture with @TheDeverakonda, directed by @purijagan. It's going to be a thrilling ride," the filmmaker wrote on the microblogging site.

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted "Bbudadh...Hoga Terra Baap".

