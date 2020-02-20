Home Entertainment Hindi

Baaghi 3 brings back Bappi Lahiri’s iconic 'Ek Aankh Maaru Toh'

After Dus Bahane 2.0, the makers of Baaghi 3 have recreated the iconic song Ek Aankh Maaru Toh from Tohfa (1984).

Published: 20th February 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 10:23 AM

Music Producer Bappi Lahiri. (File Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

After Dus Bahane 2.0, the makers of Baaghi 3 have recreated the iconic song 'Ek Aankh Maaru Toh' from Tohfa (1984).

While the original number, composed by Bappi Lahiri, was a playful duet voiced by Kishore Kumar-Asha Bhosle, the 2020 version (titled Bhankas) has Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor doing a tapori dance. 

The song plays out at Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande’s wedding sequence in the film. It was shot over three days on a set in Mumbai with 300 background dancers.

Bhankas has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Bappi Lahiri, Dev Negi, and Jonita Gandhi. “Thirty-five years ago, I created Ek Aankh Maaru Toh for Jeetendra and Sridevi and it got me a lot of love,” Bappi da shares. 

“It was (producer) Sajid Nadiadwala’s idea to get the iconic track back, as he believes the song can be a superhit again. Given that Tamma Tamma worked big time, I am sure this one with Tiger and Shraddha will also do wonders. My songs from the ’80s are relevant even today.” 

Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is set to release on March 6. 

