'Bright colours bring good luck': Anjini Prakash Laitu

Dubai-based artist Anjini Prakash Laitu was in Delhi for his third show of abstract paintings

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It is now only I feel that I have arrived,” says Anjini Prakash Laitu, Dubai-based artist, sitting at HUDCO Art Gallery, Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi. “It is no recognition till one is recognised and respected in one’s own country,” he says, satisfaction writ large on his face. This is Laitu’s sixth exhibition in India, and third in Delhi-NCR. Laitu’s works, abstracts done in vibrant yellows, blues and reds, evoked a lot of response.

“I love bright colours, I believe they carry a lot positive energy and bring good luck,” says Laitu, popularly named as ‘Colourman of Dubai’ among the art fraternity there. Painting and photography were two things close to his heart, since childhood.

“But in those days art was not something one could make a career in. In fact, many homes didn’t encourage art even as a hobby. I was lucky there, for my parents never discouraged me from drawing, painting or even photography as long as I scored well in academics,” says the 78-year-old.  So, while he completed his education and got into a job, art was something he never left. While in job – he worked with Ballarpur Industries –he would devote late-night hours to his passion. It was only after he retired and moved to Dubai that he began devoting more time to art.

“I came to the UAE in 1995 in connection with putting up a factory for making glass bottles. It was only destiny that moved deeper into art,” he says. In 2001, when his work contract with the glass company in Dubai matured that he joined Sharjah Art Institute to hone his artistic skills.

Forever looking for new ways to present his art, Laitu also does a lot of fabric and porcelain painting. One just has to view the shirts, sarees and dupattas he paints to believe it. “But that I do only for family,” he smiles, “otherwise it is canvas which is my medium of spreading joy.”

Since 2014, he began devoting more time to canvas, and daily paints for about six hours. Advising the upcoming artists to have some steady source of income and pursue art as hobby, he says, “I am very fortunate that art is not my source of livelihood. Otherwise, it is difficult to sustain.”

“It is my wish and desire that the colours of my canvass touch the heart of each and every viewer,” remarks the member of Emirates Fine Art Society. 

Laitu has been a part of a few exhibitions at Arab Cultural Club, Ministry of Culture, Sharjah, and is widely acclaimed by fellow artists as well as media. Other than painting, he loves travelling, with his camera in tow. “I love capturing people and nature in equal measure,” he signs off.

