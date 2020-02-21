Riteish Deshmukh, Nagraj Manjule team up for multilingual Chhatrapati Shivaji film trilogy

By Express News Service

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh has joined hands with Sairat director Nagraj Manjule for a multilingual trilogy on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film will be produced by Ritiesh’s home banner Mumbai Film Company.

The announcement was made on occasion of the 390th birth anniversary of Shivaji. The film will go on floors soon and release in 2021 pan India. The music will be composed by Ajay-Atul.

Sharing the announcement promo, Nagraj wrote, “Standing at the threshold of a dream, this might be the case... Today, on the occasion of Shivaji’s birthday, it is a pleasure to say that Shivratri is coming along with Ritesh Deshmukh and Ajay-Atul.”

Riteish made his Marathi debut in 2014 with Lai Bhaari. His upcoming Bollywood release is Baaghi 3. Nagraj Manjule’s next film is Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan. The football drama is set for release on May 8.