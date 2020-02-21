Home Entertainment Hindi

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again, welcome baby girl 'Samisha'

A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as 'Junior SSK'.

Published: 21st February 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy, according to sources.

They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK".

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty reveals why husband Raj Kundra calls her 'born before computers'

⠀|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With gratitude in our hearts, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ we are thrilled to announce the arrival ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ of our little Angel Born: February 15, 2020 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Junior SSK in the house⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, ⠀⠀⠀and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. ⠀⠀⠀ You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please bestow our angel with ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ all your love and blessings⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀Ecstatic parents: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Overjoyed brother: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

"Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born :15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... 'Sa' in Sanskrit is 'to have' and 'Misha' is Russian stands for 'someone like God'...

"You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

They also have a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in May 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Shilpa Shetty baby Samisha Shetty Kundra
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp