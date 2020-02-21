Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again, welcome baby girl 'Samisha'

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy, according to sources.
They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.
A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK".
⠀|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With gratitude in our hearts, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ we are thrilled to announce the arrival ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀ of our little Angel Born: February 15, 2020 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ Junior SSK in the house⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, ⠀⠀⠀and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. ⠀⠀⠀ You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Please bestow our angel with ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ all your love and blessings⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀Ecstatic parents: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Overjoyed brother: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀ Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love
"You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.
They also have a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, who was born in May 2012.