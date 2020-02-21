Umesh Shukla announces new ensemble family entertainer 'Aankh Micholi'

By Express News Service

102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla has announced his next film, an ensemble family entertainer titled Aankh Micholi. Produced by Sony Pictures, the comedy-drama stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaj.



Aankh Micholi has been written by Jitendra Parmar. The story revolves around a family of misfits. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, says, “Umesh Shukla, through his work over the years, has the innate ability to enthral audiences by connecting with them through a powerful, humorous and entertaining narrative. As a studio, we are always looking out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but evoke strong emotions.”

Talking about the film, Umesh shares, “I am thrilled to again partner with Sony Pictures Films India for Aankh Micholi. The film is very close to my heart and I am proud to have been able to bring such an exciting cast together for the film. I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot.”



Aankh Micholi will be shot across India and Europe. The film is set to release this Diwali.