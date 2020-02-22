Home Entertainment Hindi

My father didn't even know: Sonam Kapoor objects to unsolicited 'Mr. India' remake

Further objecting to the unsolicited remake, Sonam went on to write, 'It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle.'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (L) and Anil Kapoor in Mr. India (R)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to social media to express her objection against a Tweet by film director Ali Abbas Zafar who announced that he would be working on a remake of the 1987 Anil Kapoor starrer hit film 'Mr India'.

Ali Abbas Zafar is a director, producer and screenwriter who was involved with movies such as 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat'.

Ahuja uploaded a strongly worded Instagram post on Saturday which read: "A lot of people have been asking me about the MR. India remake. Honestly, my father didn't even know the film was being remade, we found out about it through social media when @aliabbaszafar tweeted."

Further objecting to the unsolicited remake, she went on to write: "It's quite disrespectful and underhanded if it is true, since no one bothered to consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is."

In terms of what Mr India means to her father Anil Kapoor who was the protagonist of the movie, Ahuja added: "It's sad because that was a film made with heart and hard work and is very sentimental to my father, beyond commerce and announcements, it's a part of his legacy."

"I should hope that respect for someone's work and contribution is still as important to us as a big weekend at the box office," she concluded. 

