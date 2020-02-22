Home Entertainment Hindi

Ustad Usman Khan stringing together classical music

The sixth-generation musician and third-generation sitarist will be accompanied by Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri on tabla

Published: 22nd February 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Ustad Usman Khan will be bestowed upon the Nakshatra Samman for his contribution to music on Sunday in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Whenever Ustad Usman Khan picks up the stringed musical instrument, music-lovers are in for a treat. So it shall be once again when the sitar maestro performs at the musical evening organised by Pracheen Kala Kendra this Sunday.

The sixth-generation musician and third-generation sitarist will be accompanied by Ustad Rafiuddin Sabri on tabla. But before this highly coveted recital, Ustad Usman Khan, along with five other jewels of the world of Indian classical music and dance –vocalist of Kirana Gharana late Pt Jagdish Mohan, Kathak dancer late Guru Satish Kaushik, vocalist Pt Deepak Chatterjee, Kathak guru Dilip Saha and vocalist Pt Baldev Raj Sharma – will be bestowed upon the Nakshatra Samman for their outstanding contribution to the world of music and dance.

“I am thrilled to receive such a prestigious recognition from such a reputed organisation which has been working tirelessly to promote arts in different parts of the country. There has been no award that I have not received in this short lifetime of mine but this one is very special as I also am invited to perform at the event. Nothing else gives me more joy than the fact that our lifelong contributions have been recognised and will be awarded with the honour at this musical event,” said Ustad Usman Khan.

A special trip performance will be given by young and talented artistes – Soumyajit Pal on sitar, Rupak Mitra on table and Archi Bhattacharya on vocals the same evening. Pracheen Kala Kendra, headquartered at Chandigarh, has kept the musical event free for all music-lovers with a first come first serve basis format at Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House. The event will also be attended by SNA awardee and Kathak maestro Guru Dr Shobha Koser, registrar, Pracheen Kala Kendra.

ON: February 23, 6.00 pm onwards
AT: Triveni Kala Sangam, Mandi House

TAGS
Ustad Usman Khan
