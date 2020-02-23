Home Entertainment Hindi

Priyanka Chopra sashays down ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020

The 37-year-old actor kick-started the fashion event by walking the ramp in a sensuous black gown accentuated with a metallic belt and complementary statement earrings.

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the ramp during Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai Saturday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas walks the ramp during Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Mumbai Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked the ramp for the 15th milestone edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour Finale. The actor looked stunning on stage as she sashayed down the ramp even as she celebrated her decade long association with the brand.

The 37-year-old actor kick-started the fashion event by walking the ramp in a sensuous black gown accentuated with a metallic belt and complementary statement earrings.

Addressing the audience, Priyanka said: "This is the 15th edition of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, and I have been fortunate enough to be with them for ten years... This is my one decade anniversary as well."

"What started as an idea to showcase Indian fashion has today become one of the premier events in this country. It's a testament of the brand's passion, commitment and loyalty to promote Indian fashion," she said.

Priyanka also paid tribute to Goa designer Wendell Rodricks whose recent untimely death left the fashion industry in shock. She said, "It's only apt on a night like this in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed."

The fashion event showcased exquisite creations of 14 acclaimed Indian designers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp