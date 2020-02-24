Donald Trump mentions DDLJ  and Sholay in India speech 

By Express News Service

Trump, who arrived in India on Monday afternoon on his maiden visit, lavished praise on the film industry and the creativity of Bollywood. US President Donald Trump invoked Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay while inaugurating the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Donald, who arrived in India on Monday afternoon with his wife Melania Trump, lavished praise on the film industry and the creativity of Bollywood.

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said in his speech to resounding applause.