Home Entertainment Hindi

'Great': Donald Trump cheers Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Set in Allahabad, the romantic-comedy tells the story of a gay couple fighting prejudice and homophobia.

Published: 24th February 2020 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya.

By Express News Service

American President Donald Trump has cheered Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is being hailed as India’s first mainstream gay romance. British LGBTQ rights activist Peter Tatchell tweeted about the film starring Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar.

“India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah,” Peter tweeted. Trump, who is set to visit India for the first time next week, replied to the tweet saying, “Great!” Peter later tweeted back saying he hopes the American President has genuinely embraced gay rights, and that this is not a publicity stunt ahead of his India visit. “I hope this is the beginning of President Trump’s genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt,” he wrote.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Set in Allahabad, the romantic-comedy tells the story of a gay couple fighting prejudice and homophobia. The film was released in theatres on February 21.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Donald Trump LGBTQ
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kovai Jallikattu: 900 bulls, 600 tamers enthrals spectators at Chettipalayam
Trump gets Modi-fied in India: POTUS spins charkha at Sabarmati ashram
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp