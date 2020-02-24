'Great': Donald Trump cheers Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

By Express News Service

American President Donald Trump has cheered Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is being hailed as India’s first mainstream gay romance. British LGBTQ rights activist Peter Tatchell tweeted about the film starring Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar.

“India: A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah,” Peter tweeted. Trump, who is set to visit India for the first time next week, replied to the tweet saying, “Great!” Peter later tweeted back saying he hopes the American President has genuinely embraced gay rights, and that this is not a publicity stunt ahead of his India visit. “I hope this is the beginning of President Trump’s genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt,” he wrote.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Set in Allahabad, the romantic-comedy tells the story of a gay couple fighting prejudice and homophobia. The film was released in theatres on February 21.